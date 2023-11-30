Christmas in the Village coming to Sublette

Sublette’s annual Christmas in the Village celebration will be 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. (Charlene Bielema)

Sublette’s annual Christmas in the Village celebration will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3.

Stores and shops will be open, and there will be goodies for sale. Vendors will be scattered downtown and at the Ellice Dinges Center. Face painting will be available, and visitors can enjoy the Starlight Dancers at the Ellice Dinges Center.

A coat, hat and glove drive for pre-kindergarten through junior high school ages will be conducted, with drop-offs being accepted at the Dinges Center and at Vaessen Brothers Chevrolet.

There will be a live nativity at the Grace Fellowship Church, and the Grinch will be at the Sublette fire station.

The lighted parade is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., and Santa will arrive downtown for the community tree lighting before he heads back to the North Pole.

During the evening, sign up for the prize drawing and enjoy cookies donated by the Sublette Business Association. Hop on the trolley to various locations.