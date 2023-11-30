BCR Senior Spotlight: Olivia Giaquinto (Princeton High School)

Date/place of birth: June 16, 2006, New York City.

School: Princeton High School.

Hometown: Princeton (Queens, New York City).

Family: Gwyn and Anthony Giaquinto, Andrew and Eric Giaquinto (brothers).

Sports/activities: Girls basketball, German Club, Worth Club, Star Spangled Singers, Year One, Student Council, and Interact Club.

Nickname(s): Giaquinto & Liv.

Favorite sport and why: Girls basketball. I love my girls with my whole heart, and they always keep me on my toes.

Favorite food and where to get it: B-Dubs, I love garlic parmesan wings!

Likes: I love Jimmy Johns and pickles. I could eat them every single day.

Dislikes: I don’t like when I don’t have gas in my car, it seems to always happen to me when I want to go to Peru.

Person with the greatest influence on my athletic career and why: All of my coaches, who have stood by my side through all of my injuries and allowed me to remain a part of the team.

Person with the greatest influence in my life and why: I truly believe I cannot pick one perso,n but if I had to pick one I would surely pick my best friend Anagrace Isaacson. She has been my best friend since Mrs. Patterson’s 4th-grade class, and I couldn’t have asked for a better person to have by my side!

Who’s your dream celebrity prom date: Ryan Reynolds.

Name three historic figures you’d like to meet and why: I would love to meet Princess Diana to ask her about the behind the scenes of her life. I would love to meet Queen Elizabeth to see what life as the Queen of England was like. Lastly, I would like to meet Kevin Hart, because he is one of the funniest actors ever.

If stranded on a deserted island, I would have my: Starbucks order which is a “Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, add 2 Pumps of Pumpkin Sauce, and substitute Pumpkin Sweet Cream Cold Foam.” It’s really the best.

The last song I listened to: “Northern Attitude” by Noah Kahan.

People would be surprised to know: I spent my summer in Africa interning at hospitals and running free health clinics!

I stay home to watch: Keeping up with the Kardashians and laugh my head off.

When we need luck for a big game, I: Always make sure my girls are confident and ready for the game.

The funniest person I’ve ever met: Hands down the funniest person I have ever met is Miyah Fox. She never fails to make me laugh.

What they’ll say about me at school after I graduate: They will always remember me as the girl who was always having some surgery and on crutches.

Most embarrassing moment: When I was with my friends and put only $5 of gas into my car to make it to Peru, because I really needed Starbucks.

Most unforgettable moment: The bus rides to and from basketball away games during our 2022-2023 season.

Ultimate sports fantasy: To attend a NBA game at Madison Square Gardens in New York City.

What I would like to do in life: After graduation I am planning on attending a 4-year university to study Global Public Health Sciences as a Pre-Med, and then continue onto medical school to become a physician!

Three words that best describe myself: Persuasive, Authentic, and Accomplished.