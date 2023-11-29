Woodland handles DePue; Kesler Collins scores 1,000th point: The Times Area Roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023

Boys basketball

Woodland 49, DePue 27: At the Warrior Dome in rural Streator on Tuesday, the host Warriors dominated the Little Giants for the nonconference win, leading 22-3 after one period and 34-11 by halftime.

Nick Plesko (11 points), Tucker Hill (10 points) and Connor Dodge (nine points) led Woodland, now 4-1.

Flanagan-Cornell 58, Brimfield 43: At Brimfield, Kesler Collins surpassed 1,000 career points as the Falcons improved to 4-1 on the season.

Girls basketball

Henry-Senachwine 35, Streator 14: At Henry, the visiting Bulldogs suffered the loss despite four points apiece scored by Maiya Lansford, Shantell Morton and Joey Puetz. Morton pulled down 15 rebounds.

Seneca 52, Reed-Custer 38: At Braidwood, the visiting Fighting Irish (5-2) topped their old conference foes, leading 26-18 by halftime.

Evelyn O’Connor scored 17 points and Lauryn Barla added 10 for Seneca.

Plano 48, Sandwich 27: At Plano, the visiting Indians were defeated despite a dozen points from Hannah Treptow.

Alden-Hebron 45, Earlville 32: At Hebron, the visiting Red Raiders suffered the defeat despite a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds posted by Madyson Olson. Natalie Hall added six points and six rebounds.

Girls bowling

Ottawa 2,736, Morris 2,215: At Detorre’s Town Lanes, the host Pirates opened their conference season with the victory.

Lindy Dhuse rolled a 588 series (228 high game) to lead Ottawa. Dawn Hudkins’s 468 and Ana Zeglis’ 442 also paced the Pirates, with Rylee Harsted adding a 163 game.

Boys bowling

St. Bede 3,026, Streator 2,654: At Illinois Valley Super Bowl, the visiting Bowlin’ Bulldogs were defeated despite a 566 series (205, 202 high games) from Cody Taylor and a 543 (210) courtesy of Anthony Dominic. Jaxon Goodrich added a 425 series.