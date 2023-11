Santa posed for a photo Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in the 110-year-old one-horse sleigh at the Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum. Allison Scheib also is photographed. (Photo provided by Sammi Jo Photos of Ottawa)

Santa showed up Saturday for pictures in the 110-year-old one-horse sleigh at the Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum.

The sleigh was donated to the museum by board member Robert Nelson. It was used by his great grandfather Ole Johnson.