La Salle County Sheriff’s Office made 15 arrests during traffic campaign

During La Salle County Sheriff’s Office’s traffic safety campaign Nov. 17-27, deputies made two DUI arrests, four felony arrests, apprehended a fugitive, made a pair of warrant arrests and made six drug busts.

Deputies conducted the campaign reminding motorists to buckle up and drive sober. The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization was conducted by the sheriff’s office and other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce highway fatalities.

During the campaign, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office also handled 16 seat belt citations, eight expired registration, 13 no insurance, four suspended/revoked licenses, three no valid driver’s license, 24 speeding citations, four cell phone violations, eight obstructed front windshield (tinted) and 18 other miscellaneous traffic violations.

“We issue tickets to remind drivers and passengers that seat belt use isn’t a suggestion, it’s the law,” said Sheriff Adam Diss in a news statement. “This year’s campaign was successful in grabbing people’s attention with highly visible enforcement methods. As always, our goal is a safe community with safe drivers.”

The Thanksgiving enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation and is part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns.