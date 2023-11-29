IVCC to participate in Two-Year College Festival

Illinois Valley Community College's choir will join other state college choirs at a festival in Geneseo in February. The groups will perform individually and then jointly, and each will be given a professional recording of its performance. Meanwhile, the choir will perform closer to home, staging its annual holiday concert Monday, Dec. 4, in the IVCC Cultural Centre. (Photo provided by IVCC Community Relations)

Illinois Valley Community College’s choir will join vocalists throughout the state in performance at the Two-Year College Festival Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Geneseo High School Performing Arts Center.

The event, hosted by the Land of Lincoln chapter of the American Choral Directors Association, showcases community college choirs which come together in harmony, not competition.

Each choir will perform for 13 to 20 minutes before joining a group sing under the direction of Irene Leites, choral director at Black Hawk College. Each performing ensemble receives a free professional-level video recording. This year, the combined choir will perform “Malakatumba” by Josu Elberdin.

“It will be a fun day of music with college choirs like us, bringing together a diverse group of people for the common goal of singing beautifully,” said IVCC Choir Director Jenilyn Roether.

IVCC’s choir comprises students and community members.