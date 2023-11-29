BCR Senior Spotlight: Miyah Fox (Princeton High School)

Name: Miyah Fox.

Date/place of birth: 11/08/05 in Princeton.

Hometown: Princeton.

Family: Jamie Kunkel (mother), Izaiah Fox (brother).

Sports/activities: Basketball, volleyball, track, soccer, Interact Club, Yearbook Club, Year One, Spanish Club, Worth, Star Spangled Singers.

Nickname(s): Mfox, Miy.

Favorite sport and why: Volleyball. I am very passionate about volleyball and love playing it. It brings so much excitement and intensity along with friendships.

Favorite food and where to get it: Mashed potatoes from my grandma. Cookie Butter cold brew from Dunkin.

Miyah Fox (Photo provided by Miyah Fo)

Likes: Shopping, sunsets, hanging with friends and family, coffee.

Dislikes: Bugs, losing a game, running low on gas, when it’s cold outside.

Person with the greatest influence on my athletic career and why: My great grandpa. He was my biggest supporter and always loved watching me play.

Person with the greatest influence in my life and why: I don’t think I have one singular person. My mom, brother, grandparents, aunts/uncles, and friends have all made positive impacts to shape who I am as a person today.

Who’s your dream celebrity prom date: Tom Holland: best Spiderman ever.

Name three historical figures you’d like to meet and why: Marylin Monroe: She was such an iconic person. Kobe Bryant: He was a great coach and role model. Calvin Davis: He was an Olympic Hurdler and I think it would be really cool to ask him about what he did to get there and get better.

If stranded on a deserted island, I would have my: Phone, I would have to record my experiences and tell everyone about this island I am on.

The last song I listened to: “Something in the Orange,” Zach Bryan.

People would be surprised to know: That I am playing soccer for the first time my senior year.

I stay home to watch: Hallmark Christmas movies with my mom.

When I need luck for a big game, I: Get Jimmy Johns and simply nutrition with Keighley Davis.

The funniest person I’ve ever met: My brother: don’t tell him that though. He doesn’t need his ego boosted, but he always keeps me and my mom on our toes and never fails to make us laugh.

What they’ll say about me at school after I graduate: I did everything.

Most embarrassing moment: I have had many embarrassing moments in high school.

Miyah Fox

Most unforgettable moment: Winning Conference for the first time in Girls Basketball History.

Ultimate sports fantasy: Attending the Nebraska volleyball game on the football field.

What I would like to do in life: I want to become a physical therapist and athletic trainer. My dream job would be to become an athletic trainer in the Olympics.

Three words that best describe myself: Ambitious, fearless, loving.