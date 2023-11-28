Ladd boutique announces plans to close

RockerBye Boutique in Ladd will be open through the end of the year, but the owner has plans to close in January. (Derek Barichello)

RockerBye Boutique in Ladd will be open through the end of the year, but the owner has plans to close in January.

“We have given it a good run, but there is just not enough foot traffic to sustain the doors being open,” wrote owner Amber Schwingle Zrust on RockerBye’s Facebook page. “We have some possible ideas for reopening up with something new in January but nothing concrete yet.”

RockerBye is a gift shop selling baby, birthday and anniversary gifts, kids crafts and other items.

The shop is open 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, find RockerBye Boutique on Facebook.

