IVCC CAD lab equipped with 21 new computers

Illinois Valley Community College’s computer aided drafting and design lab received a refresh this fall with 21 new Dell Alienware computers that handle the complex software speedily.

Students are bathed in a glow as they design on widescreen monitors that display precision graphics. The fast processors guarantee quick file access and smooth navigation through industry-standard software programs like AutoCAD and SolidWorks.

CAD designers, known as detailers, sketch everything from simple parts to complex buildings to small electronics components to artificial human body organs.

“Anything that gets made begins with a drawing,” said Program Director Dorene Data. “There are no limits to how far can you go in this field.”

Students graduate from the CAD program with a working knowledge of project management and CAD applications in mechanical, architectural and civil/structural fields.

“Jobs are readily available in civil engineering, architecture, electrical engineering, water treatment and building industries,” Data said.

Local employers include Illinois Department of Transportation, American Buildings, CSC, HCC, Flink, Vactor, Pantrol, BMF Cookie and Cracker Machinery, Aqua-Aerobic Systems, and design and engineering firms. Artists have also embraced the design software.

IVCC students can earn a Basic CAD certificate in two semesters, a mechanical/electrical CAD and/or architectural/civil CAD certificate in three semesters, or pursue an associate in applied science degree. Through a partnership with Northern Illinois University, they can complete a bachelor’s degree while spending three years in the IVCC program and completing the final year at Northern Illinois University in online or in-person classes.

Computer designs come to life under 3-D printers used in the lab, and are exhibited to the public through activities such as the annual Edible Car Contest and the MIMIC (Making Industry Meaningful in College) Fair. The lab also is opened to potential designers from grade and high schools through summer camps.

This spring, beginning CAD (CAD1200-300 and CAD1200-100) classes are available as evening classes and online.

For more information on the CAD program, contact Data at Dorene_Data@ivcc.edu or visit the web page https://www.ivcc.edu/programsbyareaofstudy/computeraidedengineeringanddesign.php