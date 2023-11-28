6 candidates file for Bureau County offices

Day 1 of the candidate filing period in Bureau County brought out six candidates for county offices. (Scott Anderson)

Day 1 of the candidate filing period in Bureau County brought out six candidates for county offices.

As no surprise, Brad Popurella, a Democrat, who owns and operates Popurella Law Office in Princeton and serves as the first assistant public defender for Bureau County, filed his paperwork for the state’s attorney post. Thomas Briddick announced Monday he will not run for reelection after he was appointed in August 2022.

Incumbent Circuit Clerk Dawn Reglin turned in her paperwork to keep her post.

Four candidates filed to run for county board. They are Democrat Ron “Tom” Dolbrich (District 13), along with Republicans Marshann Entwhistle (District 4), Dale Anderson (District 5) and Sandy Hoos (District 3).

The general election is scheduled Tuesday, Nov. 5, and the primary is set Tuesday, March 19.

Candidates have until the end of the day Monday, Dec. 4, to file their paperwork.