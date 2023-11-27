Ladd library to start yarn workshops

Ladd Public Library’s Crochet Club with Linda Scott is turning into Ladd Public Library’s Yarn Workshop with Linda Scott.

The Yarn Workshop still will meet at 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month and Scott will continue to provide her teaching skills to anyone who wants to learn how to crochet.

The Yarn Workshop, however, is open to all skill levels of any yarn crafter (crocheting, knitting, weaving, etc.). No membership registration is required. Attendance is unlimited.

Join Scott at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, at the Ladd Public Library, 125 N. Main Ave., to work on your current project, share patterns, techniques, tips and/or tricks.