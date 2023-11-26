The Times Area Roundup: Sandwich top Belvidere to close out Strombom

Boys basketball
Sandwich 79, Belvidere 54: At the Sycamore Strombom Tournament, the Indians close out the event with a solid win over the Bucs.
Quinn Rome paced Sandwich (1-2) with 19 points, followed by Chance Lange with 16 and Dom Rome with 14.
“Great team win today,” Sandwich coach Kevin Kozan said. “I thought we played really well as a team today and did the little things it took to win a ball game. Very proud of our effort on the defensive end and the glass. We took care of the ball with only nine turnovers.”
Girls wrestling
Sandwich’s Strenz wins title in Rockford: The Indians’ Ashlyn Strenz won all three of her 120-pound matches — including a pinfall victory in 5 minutes, 47 seconds over Grayslake Cntral’s Gianna Arzer in the title bout — at the Rockford East Invitational.
Sandwich’s Norah Vick went 3-1 at 105 to finish in second place.
Girls basketball
Genoa-Kingston 38, Somonauk-Leland 25: At Genoa, the Bobcats trailed by just three points heading to the fourth quarter but could not get any closer.
Somonauk-Leland’s Haley McCoy had eight points, five rebounds and recorded a trio of defensive charges. Pacey Wyant added six points and four rebounds, while Aubrey Chiavario chipped in five points.
Boys bowling
Streator finishes 17th at Plainfield South: The Bulldogs posted a team score of 4,797 to place 17th at the Plainfield South Cougar Invite at Town and Country Lanes.
Senior Anthony Dominic led the way for Streator with a six-game series of 1,159, including a best game of 214. Following Dominic were sophomore Cody Taylor (1,159), senior Izak Gallik (940), junior Jaxin Goodrich (881) and freshman Tyson Kolojay (786).