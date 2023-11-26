Granville to have new garbage hauler in 2024

A new garbage hauler and recycling service will start in January in Granville.

LRS, which provides garbage hauling and recycling services to La Salle, will replace Waste Management.

Waste Management will continue to be the village’s provider through the end of the year. The company will be picking up its containers Dec. 29 through Jan. 5. Containers will need to be set at the curb during this time.

Residents will be receiving postcards from LRS. Contact LRS to request a 65-gallon waste container before Dec. 5, or the default will be a 95-gallon waste container. The recycling container will be 65 gallons.

The service day will change to Friday, with the first trash and recycling service day coming Saturday, Jan. 6. Service will be delayed one day because of the holiday.

LRS only will service LRS-supplied containers. An additional container can be rented for $5 a month by contacting the company.

Trash will be serviced weekly, and recycling will be collected biweekly. Place containers curbside by 6 a.m. for pickup. One bulk item is allowed per week (excess trash is not included). In the event of extra waste, call 309-588-4410, as additional service fees may apply. Residents also can email monmouth@lrsrecycles.com for information.

“This was a very difficult decision for the board to make. We have always been happy with WM‘s service but feel this change was in the best interest of our residents and have confidence LRS will provide exceptional service to you all,” the village said in a Facebook post. “Please be patient as we roll out WM and roll in LRS.”