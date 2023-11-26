BCR basketball tournament update for Saturday, Nov. 25

BOYS BASKETBALL
Shootin’ the Rock Thanksgiving Tournament at Ottawa
POOL A: 1. Pontiac 3-0, 2. Ottawa 2-1, 3. Princeton 1-2, 4. Marengo 0-3
POOL B: 1. L-P 3-0, 2. Streator 1-2, 3. Plano 1-2, 4. Oak Forest 1-2
Friday’s games
Princeton 66, Marengo 46. PHS - LaPorte 41, Lawson 11, Sousa 6
L-P 57, Plano 41
Oak Forest 65, Streator 53
Ottawa 52, Marengo 27
Pontiac 58, Princeton 34
L-P 59, Oak Forest 56
Saturday’s games
7th place - Oak Forest 68, Marengo 23
5th place - Princeton 59, Plano 56 (OT). Princeton - LaPorte 32, Phillips 10. Plano - Martinez 15, A. Johnson 13.
3rd place - Streator 50, Ottawa 36
1st place - L-P 64, Pontiac 60
Route 17 Classic at Woodland
WOODLAND POOL: 1. Flanagan-Cornell 3-0, 2. Woodland 2-1, 3. Ridgeview 1-2, 4. St. Bede 0-3
DWIGHT POOL: 1. Earlville 3-0, 2. Dwight 2-1, 3. Grant Park 1-2, 4. Momence 0-3
Saturday’s scores
7th place - St. Bede 50, Momence 47. SB (1-3) - Hueneburg 20, Ankiewicz 14
5th place - Grant Park vs. Ridgeview, 3:30 p.m.
3rd place - Dwight vs. Woodland, 5 p.m.
1st place - Earlville vs. Flanagan-Cornell, 6:30 p.m.
Wally Keller Invite at Wethersfield
STANDINGS: Annawan 3-1, Wethersfield 3-1, Bureau Valley 3-2, Stark County 2-2, Elmwood 1-4, Putnam County 1-3
Friday’s scores
Stark County 49, Bureau Valley 45
Annawan 43, Putnam County 39
Wethersfield 72, Elmwood 64
Saturday’s games
Bureau Valley 45, Elmwood 41
Stark County vs. PC
Wethersfield vs. Annawan
F/S FINALS: 5th place - Stark County vs. Elmood, 9 a.m. 3rd place - Wethersfield vs. PC, 10:30 a.m. 1st place - Bureau Valley vs. Annawan, noon.
Seneca Thanksgiving Tournament
POOL A: Seneca 3-0, Hall 2-1, Somonauk 1-2, Herscher 0-3
POOL B: Serena 3-0, Mendota 2-1, Newark 1-2, St. Anne 0-3
Friday’s scores
Mendota 71, St Anne 51
Serena 56, Newark 35
Hall 50, Herscher 47. Hall - Curran 17, Bacidore 8, West 8, Bryant (7 assists)
Seneca 63, Somonauk 49
SOPHOMORES: Hall 53, Somonauk 28
Hall 40, Seneca 23
Saturday’s games
7TH PLACE - St. Anne vs. Herscher
5TH PLACE - Somonauk 47, Newark 29
3RD PLACE - Hall 61, Mendota 53
1ST PLACE - Serena vs. Seneca, 5:30 p.m.
Sophomore tournament
7th Place - Somonauk 54 Newark 51
Consolation - Seneca 59 St Anne 34
3rd Place - Herscher 29 Serena 28
Championship - Mendota 49 Hall 40
AFC Thanksgiving Tournament
POOL 1: Leland 3-0, AFC 2-1, LaMoille 1-2, West Carroll 0-3
POOL 2: Indian Creek 3-0, Durand 2-1, Hiawatha 1-2, Amboy 0-3
Friday’s scores
Leland 56, LaMoille 36. LaMoille - Billhorn 14, Klein 10, Cowser 5
Indian Creek 67, Hiawatha 33
Durand 71, Amboy 37
AFC 37, West Carroll 34
Saturday’s games
7TH PLACE - West Carroll vs. Amboy, 6 p.m.
5TH PLACE - LaMoille vs. Hiawatha, 7:30 p.m.
3RD PLACE - AFC vs. Durand, 6 p.m.
1ST PLACE - Leland vs. Indian Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Geneseo Thanksgiving Tournament
Friday’s scores
Kewanee 62, Erie-Prophetstown 38. K - Clark 22
Rockridge 74, E-P 34
Rockridge 49, Rock Falls 45
Orion 10&32 Tip Off Classic
Saturday’s games
Title - Orion (3-0) vs. Monmouth-Roseville (3-0)
Oregon Thanksgiving Tournament
Saturday’s scores
Newman 77, Rockford Christian 70