November 25, 2023
BCR basketball tournament update for Saturday, Nov. 25

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Daniel Sousa shoots in the paint during Saturday's fifth-place game of the Ottawa Thanksgiving Tournament against Plano. The Tigers won 59-56 in overtime.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Shootin’ the Rock Thanksgiving Tournament at Ottawa

POOL A: 1. Pontiac 3-0, 2. Ottawa 2-1, 3. Princeton 1-2, 4. Marengo 0-3

POOL B: 1. L-P 3-0, 2. Streator 1-2, 3. Plano 1-2, 4. Oak Forest 1-2

Friday’s games

Princeton 66, Marengo 46. PHS - LaPorte 41, Lawson 11, Sousa 6

L-P 57, Plano 41

Oak Forest 65, Streator 53

Ottawa 52, Marengo 27

Pontiac 58, Princeton 34

L-P 59, Oak Forest 56

Saturday’s games

7th place - Oak Forest 68, Marengo 23

5th place - Princeton 59, Plano 56 (OT). Princeton - LaPorte 32, Phillips 10. Plano - Martinez 15, A. Johnson 13.

3rd place - Streator 50, Ottawa 36

1st place - L-P 64, Pontiac 60

Route 17 Classic at Woodland

WOODLAND POOL: 1. Flanagan-Cornell 3-0, 2. Woodland 2-1, 3. Ridgeview 1-2, 4. St. Bede 0-3

DWIGHT POOL: 1. Earlville 3-0, 2. Dwight 2-1, 3. Grant Park 1-2, 4. Momence 0-3

Saturday’s scores

7th place - St. Bede 50, Momence 47. SB (1-3) - Hueneburg 20, Ankiewicz 14

5th place - Grant Park vs. Ridgeview, 3:30 p.m.

3rd place - Dwight vs. Woodland, 5 p.m.

1st place - Earlville vs. Flanagan-Cornell, 6:30 p.m.

Wally Keller Invite at Wethersfield

STANDINGS: Annawan 3-1, Wethersfield 3-1, Bureau Valley 3-2, Stark County 2-2, Elmwood 1-4, Putnam County 1-3

Friday’s scores

Stark County 49, Bureau Valley 45

Annawan 43, Putnam County 39

Wethersfield 72, Elmwood 64

Saturday’s games

Bureau Valley 45, Elmwood 41

Stark County vs. PC

Wethersfield vs. Annawan

F/S FINALS: 5th place - Stark County vs. Elmood, 9 a.m. 3rd place - Wethersfield vs. PC, 10:30 a.m. 1st place - Bureau Valley vs. Annawan, noon.

Seneca Thanksgiving Tournament

POOL A: Seneca 3-0, Hall 2-1, Somonauk 1-2, Herscher 0-3

POOL B: Serena 3-0, Mendota 2-1, Newark 1-2, St. Anne 0-3

Friday’s scores

Mendota 71, St Anne 51

Serena 56, Newark 35

Hall 50, Herscher 47. Hall - Curran 17, Bacidore 8, West 8, Bryant (7 assists)

Seneca 63, Somonauk 49

SOPHOMORES: Hall 53, Somonauk 28

Hall 40, Seneca 23

Saturday’s games

7TH PLACE - St. Anne vs. Herscher

5TH PLACE - Somonauk 47, Newark 29

3RD PLACE - Hall 61, Mendota 53

1ST PLACE - Serena vs. Seneca, 5:30 p.m.

Sophomore tournament

7th Place - Somonauk 54  Newark 51

Consolation - Seneca 59  St Anne 34

3rd Place - Herscher 29  Serena 28

Championship - Mendota 49  Hall 40

AFC Thanksgiving Tournament

POOL 1: Leland 3-0, AFC 2-1, LaMoille 1-2, West Carroll 0-3

POOL 2: Indian Creek 3-0, Durand 2-1, Hiawatha 1-2, Amboy 0-3

Friday’s scores

Leland 56, LaMoille 36. LaMoille - Billhorn 14, Klein 10, Cowser 5

Indian Creek 67, Hiawatha 33

Durand 71, Amboy 37

AFC 37, West Carroll 34

Saturday’s games

7TH PLACE - West Carroll vs. Amboy, 6 p.m.

5TH PLACE - LaMoille vs. Hiawatha, 7:30 p.m.

3RD PLACE - AFC vs. Durand, 6 p.m.

1ST PLACE - Leland vs. Indian Creek, 7:30 p.m.

Geneseo Thanksgiving Tournament

Friday’s scores

Kewanee 62, Erie-Prophetstown 38. K - Clark 22

Rockridge 74, E-P 34

Rockridge 49, Rock Falls 45

Orion 10&32 Tip Off Classic

Saturday’s games

Title - Orion (3-0) vs. Monmouth-Roseville (3-0)

Oregon Thanksgiving Tournament

Saturday’s scores

Newman 77, Rockford Christian 70