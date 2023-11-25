Seneca High School’s Reality store teaches students costs of living

Seneca High School hosted an event called the Reality Store.

All sophomore students participate in the Reality Store to learn about the costs of living. Students get a paycheck with fake money in it, and using the money, the students have the chance to spend one month’s salary on the necessities of life including housing, utilities, transportation, insurance, groceries, entertainment, clothing, etc.

Along with Seneca High School, the event is made possible by Old National Bank of Seneca and Caldwell Banker Real Estate Group of Morris. The Old National Bank and Caldwell Banker had representatives to work at the Reality Store, they both brought prizes to be given away through a random drawing.