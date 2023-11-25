November 25, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsNewsletterGames/PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

Seneca High School’s Reality store teaches students costs of living

Students earn fake paychecks and have to spend money on necessities of life

By Shaw Local News Network
The Caldwell Banker winners during Seneca High School's Reality Store event were Brianna Newkirk and Griffin Hougas, both of Seneca.

The Caldwell Banker winners during Seneca High School's Reality Store event were Brianna Newkirk and Griffin Hougas, both of Seneca. (Photo provided by Karen Ruder)

Seneca High School hosted an event called the Reality Store. 

All sophomore students participate in the Reality Store to learn about the costs of living. Students get a paycheck with fake money in it, and using the money, the students have the chance to spend one month’s salary on the necessities of life including housing, utilities, transportation, insurance, groceries, entertainment, clothing, etc. 

Along with Seneca High School, the event is made possible by Old National Bank of Seneca and Caldwell Banker Real Estate Group of Morris. The Old National Bank and Caldwell Banker had representatives to work at the Reality Store, they both brought prizes to be given away through a random drawing.

Old National Bank winners during Seneca High School's Reality Store event were Cole Earley, of Seneca, and Brady Haines, of Marseilles.

Old National Bank winners during Seneca High School's Reality Store event were Cole Earley, of Seneca, and Brady Haines, of Marseilles. (Photo provided by Karen Ruder)