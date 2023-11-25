Make festive gnome ornaments at Reddick Library in Ottawa

Reddick Library in Ottawa is inviting adult patrons to make a festive gnome ornament for the holidays on Monday, Nov. 27.

Because of limited supplies, the library is asking patrons to register in advance to secure a spot. To reserve a spot for this class, call the library at 815-434-0509 or stop by the Circulation Desk.

The craft session takes place from 6 to 7 p.m. at 1010 Canal St.

10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 27: Homeschool art, preschool through 12th grade. Come to the library and learn about various artists and artistic styles.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a story time featuring music, movement activities, sing-alongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28: Silent Book Club, fourth through 12th grade. Introverts, unite! Bring whatever book you are reading and enjoy some quiet time with others. There will be an opportunity to discuss your book if you want, and there will be snacks.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9 months to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create memories at this interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29: Gamers Group, seventh through 12th grade. Get your game on at Reddick Library. Play video games while taking a break from homework. Wii, PlayStation 4 and Xbox 360 Kinect are available.

1:30 to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1: OTHS Choir Holiday Concert, all ages. Ottawa High School’s Overboard Choir will present its annual holiday concert.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.