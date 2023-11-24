State Rep. Ryan Spain to host Veterans Resources Fair in Princeton

State Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria) is hosting a Veterans Resources Fair for constituents on Thursday, Nov. 30, at the Bureau County Metro Center in Princeton.

The free fair will offer helpful guides, literature and other resources from a variety of local organizations, as well as state, county and local government agencies. The fair will feature a door prize raffle for attendees.

Staff members from Spain’s office also will be available to assist constituents with state government concerns. The event is 10 a.m. to noon at 837 Park Ave. W.

For more information, call 217-782-8108.