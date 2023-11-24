November 24, 2023
State Rep. Ryan Spain to host Veterans Resources Fair in Princeton

Free fair to offer helpful guides

By Shaw Local News Network
State Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria) gives his remarks during a Civil War Monument Ceremony on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 outside the Sash Stalter Matson Building in Princeton.

State Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria) is hosting a Veterans Resources Fair for constituents on Thursday, Nov. 30, at the Bureau County Metro Center in Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

State Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria) is hosting a Veterans Resources Fair for constituents on Thursday, Nov. 30, at the Bureau County Metro Center in Princeton.

The free fair will offer helpful guides, literature and other resources from a variety of local organizations, as well as state, county and local government agencies. The fair will feature a door prize raffle for attendees.

Staff members from Spain’s office also will be available to assist constituents with state government concerns. The event is 10 a.m. to noon at 837 Park Ave. W.

For more information, call 217-782-8108.