La Salle County COVID-19 risk remains low as of Nov. 22

La Salle County remains at low risk for COVID-19, according to the La Salle County Health Department, in accordance with the standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are 20 Illinois counties at medium risk, including Iroquois, Kankakee, Ford and Marshall, according to the CDC website.

La Salle County’s community level is based on these combined indicators. In the past seven days through Thursday, the rate of new hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 4.9 per 100,000 residents, and 6.5% of staffed inpatient beds were in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the CDC website.

According to the CDC website, La Salle County has had a substantial increase in the number of staffed intensive care unit beds occupied by patients with confirmed COVID-19 within the past week. A substantial increase is anywhere from 6% to 7.9%.

From Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, there were 104 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the La Salle County Health Department. There have been 525 COVID-19-related deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.