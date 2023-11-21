November 21, 2023
BCR Tournament Scoreboard, Tuesday, Nov. 21

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Tyson Phillips looks to pass the ball while being guarded by Ottawa's Tristan Finley during the Dean Riley Shootin' The Rock Thanksgiving Tournament on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 at Kingman Gym.

Princeton's Tyson Phillips looks to pass the ball while being guarded by Ottawa's Tristan Finley during the Dean Riley Shootin' The Rock Thanksgiving Tournament on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 at Kingman Gym. The Pirates won 59-31. (Scott Anderson)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dean Riley Shootin’ the Rock Thanksgiving Tournament at Ottawa

Monday’s scores

Pontiac 94, Marengo 26

Ottawa 59, Princeton 31

Streator 62, Plano 43

Sophomore scores

Plano 37, Streator 34

Pontiac 61, Dunlap 58

Ottawa 45, Princeton 19

Route 17 Classic at Woodland

Monday’s scores

Flanagan-Cornell 77, Ridgeview 56

Woodland 77, St. Bede 45

Sophomores scores

Ridgeview 50, Flanagan-Cornell 23

Woodland 44, St. Bede 32

Wally Keller Invite at Wethersfield

Monday’s scores

Stark County 50, Annawan 38

Putnam County 58, Elmwood 35

Bureau Valley 53, Wethersfield 38

Orion 10&32 Tip-Off Classic

Monday’s scores

Monmouth-Roseville 48, Fulton 41

Mercer County 50, Abingdon-Avon 36

Orion 73, Alleman 51

Geneseo Tournament

Monday’s scores

Rockridge 50, Kewanee 36