BCR Tournament Scoreboard, Tuesday, Nov. 21

BOYS BASKETBALL
Dean Riley Shootin’ the Rock Thanksgiving Tournament at Ottawa
Monday’s scores
Pontiac 94, Marengo 26
Ottawa 59, Princeton 31
Streator 62, Plano 43
Sophomore scores
Plano 37, Streator 34
Pontiac 61, Dunlap 58
Route 17 Classic at Woodland
Monday’s scores
Flanagan-Cornell 77, Ridgeview 56
Woodland 77, St. Bede 45
Sophomores scores
Ridgeview 50, Flanagan-Cornell 23
Woodland 44, St. Bede 32
Wally Keller Invite at Wethersfield
Monday’s scores
Stark County 50, Annawan 38
Putnam County 58, Elmwood 35
Bureau Valley 53, Wethersfield 38
Orion 10&32 Tip-Off Classic
Monday’s scores
Monmouth-Roseville 48, Fulton 41
Mercer County 50, Abingdon-Avon 36
Orion 73, Alleman 51
Geneseo Tournament
Monday’s scores
Rockridge 50, Kewanee 36