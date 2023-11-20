Putnam County library to transition to Vega Discover for patrons

The Putnam County Public Library District announced Nov. 30 it will be transitioning from PrairieCat’s Encore for patrons to the new Vega Discover interface for patrons.

Vega will offer patrons to place holds, check what items they have checked out and search for items (books, movies, magazines, music, library of things items, etc.).

After Nov. 30 date patrons will no longer be able to use Encore services. All saved bookmarks and holds will be transferred to Vega. The library district has brochures at each of our branches for more information on Vega.