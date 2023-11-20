November 20, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsNewsletterGames/PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

Putnam County library to transition to Vega Discover for patrons

Vega will offer patrons to place holds, check what items they have checked out and search for items

By Shaw Local News Network
The Hennepin branch of the Putnam County Public Library District is at 214 N. Fourth St., and the phone number is 815-925-7020.

The Putnam County Public Library District announced Nov. 30 it will be transitioning from PrairieCat’s Encore for patrons to the new Vega Discover interface for patrons. (PCR photo)

The Putnam County Public Library District announced Nov. 30 it will be transitioning from PrairieCat’s Encore for patrons to the new Vega Discover interface for patrons.

Vega will offer patrons to place holds, check what items they have checked out and search for items (books, movies, magazines, music, library of things items, etc.).

After Nov. 30 date patrons will no longer be able to use Encore services. All saved bookmarks and holds will be transferred to Vega. The library district has brochures at each of our branches for more information on Vega.