Ottawa Christ paintings to go up Dec. 2

The 16 paintings of the life of Christ will go up on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Washington Square in Ottawa.

The day will begin with a breakfast at 6:30 a.m. at Ottawa First Presbyterian Church, 114 E. Jefferson St., followed by the erecting of the paintings at 8 a.m. There will be Christmas carols at 9 a.m. at Jeremiah Joe Coffee, 807 La Salle St.

Created in 1956 by the Ottawa Retail Merchants’ Association to keep Christ in Christmas. The 4-foot by 7-foot paintings depict Jesus’ birth, life and ministry, each painting accompanied by a Scripture verse. The Ottawa Freedom Association has erected the paintings each year since 1992 after winning a lengthy court battle.