Lori Chapman named branch manager at Resource Bank in Leland

Resource Bank, N.A. is announced Lori Chapman as the new branch manager of its Leland branch.

She brings with her more than 12 years of banking service to clients in southern DeKalb County and northern La Salle County.

“Previously a client advisor at our Somonauk branch, we are thrilled Lori will be able to assist Leland and the surrounding areas, including her hometown of Earlville,” said Debbie Homesley, director of Personal Client Services at Resource Bank, of Chapman’s new role. “As a locally-owned community bank, we recognize the significance of a dedicated leader like Lori. Her exceptional dedication to clients and the community in Leland and its surrounding areas aligns seamlessly with the values upheld by our entire staff.”

“I am looking forward to meeting new clients,” Chapman said. “Having grown up on a farm in Earlville and graduated from Earlville High School, I am very familiar with small towns and the wonderful people you can meet. Plus, the Leland branch and one-room school house community room are such beautiful restored buildings. I can’t wait to help grow Leland and the surrounding communities.”

The Resource Bank Leland branch is at 205 N. Main St. For more information, call 815-756-6321, or visit the website at ResourceBank.com.