Lanee Lucas named Woodland DAR award winner, state scholar

Woodland High School in rural Streator announced Lanee Lucas is its Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Winner for 2023-2024.

Lucas also was recognized by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission as an Illinois State Scholar. This award is selected annually based on SAT exams and sixth semester grade point averages to recognize students for their academic achievement.

Lucas is the daughter of Tara and Ronald Lucas. She was chosen the Good Citizenship award winner by the faculty for her outstanding qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. Lucas exemplifies these qualities in her everyday life. She has participated in many extracurricular activities while at Woodland. She is a member of National Honor Society, Student Council and Woodland Key Club. She also works at The Arc in Streator as a certified nurse assistant.

Lucas enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends. She plans on attending a four-year college or university to major in biology.