IVCC Foundation names Andrew Knipper 21st Century Scholar

Andrew Knipper, of Princeton, was named the Illinois Valley Community College Foundation 21st Century Scholar at a Thursday evening ceremony at Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center.

Knipper was honored along with three other finalists at the 17th annual 21st Century Scholars Society dinner.

The son of Jon and Tara Knipper plans on attending Liberty University to pursue a bachelor of arts in Spanish next fall. He would like to continue at Liberty University School of Law and is considering becoming an International Law Attorney.

“This scholarship means more to me than just financial support,” Knipper said. “It has impacted my future by allowing me to focus more on studies, engage in meaningful experiences and contribute positively to society.”

In his acceptance speech for the $3,000 Knipper expressed his gratitude for the award.

“I am immensely grateful for the doors this scholarship have opened for me and the difference it has made in my academic journey,” he said.

Finalists receiving $1,500 each were:

Logan Brandner of Mendota, the son of Dave and Dorothy Brandner

Caleb Savitch of Spring Valley, the son of David and Bernadette Savitch

Elizabeth Boyles of Princeton, the daughter of Dennis and Gina Boyles

Merit award winners receiving $750 each were:

Elizabeth Browder of Earlville, the daughter of Adam and Carrie Browder

Madeline Klicker of Ottawa, the daughter of Trent and Elizabeth Klicker

Isabella Lambert of Tonica, the daughter of Chad and Catherine Lambert

Eric Lockwood of Peru, the son of Kirk and Dawnanne Lockwood

Earl Pantig of Ottawa, the son of Michael and Emmarose Pantig

To qualify for these scholarships, students need a minimum 3.5 GPA as well as extensive college involvement and community service.

The 21st Century Scholars Society was established in 2007 to honor and reward IVCC’s most promising second-year students. It has awarded more than $225,000 to 200 students including $11,250 to nine scholars this year.

The society is made up of members who each contribute $500 annually. The society meets once a year to hear the stories of the students they have helped.

“It is a very touching evening,” said Tracy Beattie, executive director of Illinois Valley Community College’s Foundation. “Learning the stories, hearing the challenges and the accomplishments of these students is inspiring. There is nothing like being able to directly see and speak with the people that have benefited from your donation.”

For information on becoming a member of the 21st Century Scholar Society, contact Beattie at 815-224-0550 or tracy_beattie@ivcc.edu.