Light Up Ottawa seeks entries for holiday display contest

The Light Up Ottawa Holiday Competition is an opportunity for home decorators to show off their displays and raise money for the Ottawa Community Food Basket.

Beginning Dec. 4, participants will have their outside light displays judged in a friendly, festive competition to raise money for the cause. There will be three categories of judging; classic (a more traditional style); fun (inflatables, electronics, lighthearted humor and smile-worthy); and the ultimate light category, Clark Griswold.

Voting will take place to Jan. 4 and a winner will be announced after the new year.

The basic premise is to get as many houses decorated for the holiday season as possible with outdoor lights and decor. Once everyone has signed up, a map will be made with all of the locations for viewing by car or on foot. Each location will get a yard marker to designate that they are an official Light Up Ottawa home.

There is no fee to participate, donations will be welcome as part of registration. These donations will go to the Community Food Basket of Ottawa.

“We are not requiring a set registration fee because we want anyone to be able to participate,” said organizer Dylan Conmy. “Anyone who wants to vote will also have an option to add a donation to the food basket onto their vote. In the end, this event is about lighting up the town with holiday spirit and raising money while we do it.”

Go to https://forms.gle/yjY6J6swJfPDk1MM8 to sign up online, follow a QR code on flyers around the city or on Infinity Premier’s Facebook page or email infinitypremierinnovations@gmail.com to receive the sign-up link.

Infinity Premier Innovations is organizing the event in hopes it becomes part of Ottawa’s holiday tradition.