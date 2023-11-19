City of La Salle Foundation to host donation drives for Illinois Food Pantry

The City of La Salle Foundation will host two back-to-back events this December.

From 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at Sanctuary (new location 516 First St., La Salle), in partnership with the Illinois Valley Food Pantry, the foundation will be accepting donations of the items. The public is welcome to come drop off donations, enjoy a holiday cocktail and listen to pop and holiday music from Mike and Jess Music.

From 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, families are welcome at that same location (516 First St.) for a free (donations accepted but not required) holiday market.

Donations accepted will be unopened toys for children of all ages; wrapping paper, gift tags, etc.; new and gently used winter wear; hygiene products; and non-perishables with an emphasis on canned fruits and tomatoes, syrup, jelly and peanut butter.

To learn more or get involved, visit the Foundation’s Facebook page at facebook.com/cityoflasallefoundation or reach out to cityoflasallefoundation@gmail.com. The foundation is a not-for-profit organization, not affiliated with the city of La Salle’s government.