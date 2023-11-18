Reddick Library in Ottawa digitizes old newspapers, now searchable online

Ottawa Reddick Public Library District’s collection of historical local newspapers on microfilm has been digitized and is now available in a fully searchable online database.

This digital collection of newspaper archives can be accessed 24 hours, 7 days a week, 365 days a year using any device with internet access (no library card required).

Go to www.reddicklibrary.org and click on “Collections” then “Illinois & Local History,” and then scroll down and click on “RPLD Local History Digital Archive.”

The library is located at 1010 Canal St. For more information, call 815-434-0509.