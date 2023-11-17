Princeton High School recognizes 8 Illinois State Scholars

Princeton High School Principal Andy Berlinski has announced that eight students from the graduating class of 2024 have been designated as Illinois State Scholars.

“Congratulations to all of this year’s recipients from Princeton High School,” Berlinski said. “This designation is an indication of each individual’s scholastic achievement and hard work. This designation is well deserved by each.”

The designated Princeton High School state scholars include: Morgan Bartkiewicz, daughter of Emily Stevensen and Christopher Bartkiewicz; Abigail Brown, daughter of Brett Brown and Jill Lundeen; Morgan Foes, daughter of Dan and Bridget Foes; Caitlin Meyer, daughter of Eric and Heather Meyer; Jadah Shipley, daughter of Kim Kuehl and Nathan Shipley; Michael Smith, son of Kelly Smith and Brandon Smith; Ellie Welte, daughter of Brooke and Mike Welte and Bennett Williams, son of Cheryle and Mark Williams.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission, the state’s college access and financial aid agency, recognizes the academic achievement of Illinois high school students annually.