Land of Smiles visits 4 La Salle County schools

Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation’s Land of Smiles program wrapped up its fall tour in La Salle County, reaching 760 students at four elementary schools during the week of Nov. 6.

Land of Smiles is a free educational initiative that aims to empower children with essential oral health habits. The program has been designed not just to educate, but also to entertain. Characters like Captain Super Grin, Terri Tooth Fairy, Toothpick, and their playful nemesis, Caz Cavity, captivate young audiences while delivering messages about oral hygiene, nutrition and regular dental check-ups.

Tooth decay remains the leading chronic disease affecting children, and the statistics in Illinois are particularly alarming. Research shows 22% of Illinois third graders have untreated tooth decay. In a steadfast effort to address and curb this growing concern, the Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation introduced the Land of Smiles program.

Reaching more than 30,000 children annually, the Land of Smiles program is part of Delta Dental of Illinois’ effort to improve the oral health landscape of the state’s younger generation.

Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation partners with school administrators and nurses to bring the Land of Smiles program to Illinois elementary schools each spring and fall. The program has reached 524,078 students at 983 Illinois elementary schools in the past 13 years. This fall, it is reaching 24,674 pre-kindergarten through third-grade students in 119 Illinois schools. Every student at a Land of Smiles performance receives a kit with a free toothbrush, toothpaste and floss, along with bilingual oral health tips outlining how students should care for their teeth.

To learn more about the Land of Smiles program, download K-3 oral health educational resources, or request a school performance, visit https://www.landofsmilesil.org/