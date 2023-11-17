Illinois Valley PADS receives $1 million grant toward new Ottawa shelter

Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter was awarded a $1 million grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank/Chicago through its Affordable Housing Program General Fund Grant.

This grant was made possible for a new homeless shelter in Ottawa. IV PADS unveiled its plan in February for a new $3.5 million, 11,238-square-foot homeless shelter at 1120 Canal St.

“We are so blessed and grateful for this opportunity to jump start our need for a new Ottawa shelter,” said Carol Alcorn, executive director at IV PADS. “The need is to provide a functional, new building to provide safe and warm shelter and to house our services for the homeless. This facility is for the homeless who are the vulnerable, largely invisible, yet growing, population in our communities. We’re not just building walls with this shelter; we’re building dreams.”

The Federal Home Loan Bank received 61 applications requesting $44 million to support construction, acquisition and/or rehabilitation of 2,555 housing units. This year through the 2023 Affordable Housing Program General Fund, the bank was able to award about $33 million to support 1,913 housing units.

“This donation isn’t just about bricks and mortar; it’s about building a community that cares for its own,” said Tom Rooney, board member and fundraising committee director at IV PADS. “We are thrilled to have Federal Home Loan Bank/Chicago understand our needs and through this awarded grant stand shoulder to shoulder with us in this journey.”

There were 29 member banks who worked with these applicants. PADS extended gratitude to Steven Gonzalo, CEO and president, and the First National Bank of Ottawa for being its sponsoring bank.

“First National Bank of Ottawa and I are proud to have supported this project and to have been part of this successful award,” Gonzalo said.

IV PADS invites the community to join in its collaborative effort. They agency said it will keep the public updated on the progress of the project and the positive impact it will have on countless lives.

Since 1991, IV PADS mission has provided safe shelter and meals, along with access to resources such as hygiene facilities, healthcare services and services that provide a pathway to dignity and long-term stability for individuals and families in need. There are two shelters – Ottawa and Peru that serve the homeless. During 2022-2023 season, IV PADS served 513 individuals. Eighty-one of them were children and they have served 51,698 meals through their two shelter facilities. And, these significant numbers continue to increase in the Illinois Valley community, the agency said.