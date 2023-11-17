3 men involved in Streator knife fight

Two men were taken to a Peoria hospital and another injured Thursday night after all three men were involved in a knife fight at McDonald’s in Streator.

Police said the fight occurred about 10 p.m.

In viewing the surveillance video of the fight, police said it appeared one man walked into the restaurant and sat down at a table and was confronted by the other two men who entered and attacked him. The first man who sat down appeared to be defending himself against the attacks directed at him by two men who are brothers, police said. All three men had knives, police said.

No McDonald’s staff or customers were injured during the fight.

Evidence was collected and sent to the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office for possible charges.