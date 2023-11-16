Bureau County Property Transfers: Sept. 16-30, 2023

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
Sept. 18, 2023
Bradley and Jenna Lower to Megan and Steffan Marroquin, warranty deed, part of Section 6 in Selby Township, $220,000.
Lori and Randall Birkey to Tara and Todd Maupin, warranty deed, Lot 1, Lot 2, part of Lot 3, part of Lot 4 and part of Lot 5 in Block 1 in Wyanet, $160,000.
Sept. 19, 2023
Mary Anderson Redmond, Margret Petrie, Nicholas Petrie and Sean Redmond to Candice and T-Jay Alvarado, warranty deed, Lot 2 and part of Lot 3 in Block 6 in Billings Addition in Princeton, $174,000.
Sept. 20, 2023
Fannie Mae to Holly and Xiaotao Qiao, warranty deed, Lot 207 in Bird Haven South Phase III in Princeton, $240,000.
Virginia Bird to April and Daniel Schafer, joint tenancy deed, Lot 65 in First Addition Lake Arispie Subdivision, $2,000.
Luke Davis to Janelle and Joseph McCarter, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 9 in North Addition in Princeton, $35,000.
Sept. 21, 2023
Sharon Borg (ex) and Tipton Gilbert (decd), executor deed, parts of Gilbert’s Subdivision in Princeton, $100,000.
Ivette Sepulveda to Cheryl and William John, warranty deed, part of Section 17 in Concord Township, $95,000.
Sept. 25, 2023
April Buchanan and Adam Odell to Alec Maish and Haley Shofner, warranty deed, part of Lot 10 and part of Lot 7 in Block 4 and Lots 7, 8 and 9 in Block 4 in Dover, $144,000.
Sept. 26, 2023
Pamela Clementz to Heather Mattern, warranty deed, Lot 28 in Steven’s Subdivision in Princeton, $72,000.
Mark Montgomery to Diane and Roger Waller, part of Section 9 in Wheatland Township, $5,000.
Sept. 27, 2023
Gebeck Farms LLC to Edward and Lisa Young, warranty deed, parts of Lot 65 in Princeton, $137,000.
Sept. 28, 2023
Jamie Unholz to Mehdi Mejri, warranty deed, part of Lot 6 in Block 3 and part of Lot 7 in Block 3 in O’Bierne’s First Addition in Spring Valley, $48,000.
Virginia Bates to Jacob and Jenna Smith, joint tenancy deed, Lot 20 in Manor Court Subdivision First Addition in Princeton, $155,000.
Angel Raya to Ronald Ansteth Jr. and Kelly Ansteth, joint tenancy deed, part of Lot 8 in Sunset Subdivision in Princeton, $120,000.
Jeffrey and Mary D’Ambrosio to Bryanna and Joshua Schnaiter, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 29 in Princeton Township, $63,500.
Johnathan and Julianne Mabry to Jane and Steven Berlinski, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Homestead Condos in Princeton, $310,000.
Janis and Jeffrey Sears to Joel Stahl and Brianna Streitmatter, warranty deed, part of Section 34 in Milo Township, $285,000.
Sept. 29, 2023
Darrell and Debra Dahl to Christopher Shynk, warranty deed, part of Lot 6 and part of Lot 7 in Parkway Addition in Walnut, $65,000.
Christa and Timothy Hammers to Carson Corpus, warranty deed, Lots 11 and 12 in Bernabei’s Subdivision in Dalzell, $217,000.
Rick Gordon to Jaden Michlig, warranty deed, Lots 7 and 8 in Block 14 in West Addition in Princeton, $125,000.