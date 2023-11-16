November 16, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsNewsletterGames/PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

Bureau County Property Transfers: Sept. 16-30, 2023

By Rita Roberts
The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton.

The Bureau County Courthouse is at 700 S. Main Street in Princeton. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:

Sept. 18, 2023

Bradley and Jenna Lower to Megan and Steffan Marroquin, warranty deed, part of Section 6 in Selby Township, $220,000.

Lori and Randall Birkey to Tara and Todd Maupin, warranty deed, Lot 1, Lot 2, part of Lot 3, part of Lot 4 and part of Lot 5 in Block 1 in Wyanet, $160,000.

Sept. 19, 2023

Mary Anderson Redmond, Margret Petrie, Nicholas Petrie and Sean Redmond to Candice and T-Jay Alvarado, warranty deed, Lot 2 and part of Lot 3 in Block 6 in Billings Addition in Princeton, $174,000.

Sept. 20, 2023

Fannie Mae to Holly and Xiaotao Qiao, warranty deed, Lot 207 in Bird Haven South Phase III in Princeton, $240,000.

Virginia Bird to April and Daniel Schafer, joint tenancy deed, Lot 65 in First Addition Lake Arispie Subdivision, $2,000.

Luke Davis to Janelle and Joseph McCarter, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 9 in North Addition in Princeton, $35,000.

Sept. 21, 2023

Sharon Borg (ex) and Tipton Gilbert (decd), executor deed, parts of Gilbert’s Subdivision in Princeton, $100,000.

Ivette Sepulveda to Cheryl and William John, warranty deed, part of Section 17 in Concord Township, $95,000.

Sept. 25, 2023

April Buchanan and Adam Odell to Alec Maish and Haley Shofner, warranty deed, part of Lot 10 and part of Lot 7 in Block 4 and Lots 7, 8 and 9 in Block 4 in Dover, $144,000.

Sept. 26, 2023

Pamela Clementz to Heather Mattern, warranty deed, Lot 28 in Steven’s Subdivision in Princeton, $72,000.

Mark Montgomery to Diane and Roger Waller, part of Section 9 in Wheatland Township, $5,000.

Sept. 27, 2023

Gebeck Farms LLC to Edward and Lisa Young, warranty deed, parts of Lot 65 in Princeton, $137,000.

Sept. 28, 2023

Jamie Unholz to Mehdi Mejri, warranty deed, part of Lot 6 in Block 3 and part of Lot 7 in Block 3 in O’Bierne’s First Addition in Spring Valley, $48,000.

Virginia Bates to Jacob and Jenna Smith, joint tenancy deed, Lot 20 in Manor Court Subdivision First Addition in Princeton, $155,000.

Angel Raya to Ronald Ansteth Jr. and Kelly Ansteth, joint tenancy deed, part of Lot 8 in Sunset Subdivision in Princeton, $120,000.

Jeffrey and Mary D’Ambrosio to Bryanna and Joshua Schnaiter, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 29 in Princeton Township, $63,500.

Johnathan and Julianne Mabry to Jane and Steven Berlinski, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Homestead Condos in Princeton, $310,000.

Janis and Jeffrey Sears to Joel Stahl and Brianna Streitmatter, warranty deed, part of Section 34 in Milo Township, $285,000.

Sept. 29, 2023

Darrell and Debra Dahl to Christopher Shynk, warranty deed, part of Lot 6 and part of Lot 7 in Parkway Addition in Walnut, $65,000.

Christa and Timothy Hammers to Carson Corpus, warranty deed, Lots 11 and 12 in Bernabei’s Subdivision in Dalzell, $217,000.

Rick Gordon to Jaden Michlig, warranty deed, Lots 7 and 8 in Block 14 in West Addition in Princeton, $125,000.