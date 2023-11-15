Spring Valley restaurant, The Take Away, to open Thursday

A restaurant set to serve reimagined homestyle favorites with generational family recipes will open Thursday in Spring Valley.

The Take Away owned by Mayor Melanie Malooley Thompson will be located at 221 E. St. Paul St. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday to Tuesday, from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday to Saturday.

Thompson said she wanted to open a restaurant in the hopes of revitalizing the downtown.

“We are one building at a time trying to stimulate growth and make Spring Valley a destination for everyone in the (Illinois) valley,” she said. “We also have a sister company, that is owned by my son Tyler Thompson.”

The interior of The Takeaway owned by Mayor Melanie Malooley Thompson will be located at 221 E. St. Paul St. (Provided by Melanie Malooley Thompson)

Tyler Thompson recently opened the Tee Box, a sports bar and lounge with golf and multi-sport simulators.

“This will complement his business,” Malooley Thompson said. “By being able to provide appetizers and sandwiches ... as well as offering fresh food.”

The Take Away will offer “a fusion of cherished family recipes and beloved regional favorites,” such as bruschetta, The Tee Box chopped salad, double smash burger and weekly dinner specials.

Malooley Thompson said growing up she would spend time cooking with her mother, so including some of her family’s recipes was an important aspect, such as the cheese bread or spinach artichoke dip.

“My family, we’ve always made this cheese bread,” she said. “It’s like a cheese blend that everybody at every family gathering loves. It’s big bread with cheddar cheese blend and spices.”

The Take Away also will have desserts, such as flourless chocolate torte, homemade chocolate chip cookies, cheesecake with rotating toppings and Dottie’s, Malooley Thompson’s mother’s, Dutch apple pie with vanilla ice cream.

Malooley Thompson said the restaurant will offer catering, including box lunches, platters and holiday meals.

For information on catering or The Take Away, call 815-554-9050 or visit https://thetakeawaysv.com.