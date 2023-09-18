Spring Valley sports bar opens with golf, multi-sport simulators

A new sports bar and lounge with golf and multi-sport simulators recently opened in Spring Valley.
The Tee Box opened at 223 E. St. Paul St. on Sept. 8.
“The first weekend went well. We successfully made it through the weekend without any issues and everyone who came in seemed to really enjoy the atmosphere as well as the simulators,” said owner Tyler Thompson.
The Tee Box has two simulators branded by Full Swing.
“When it comes to golfing, these are some of the best simulators out there for accurate virtual golf,” Thompson said, adding they utilize five different cameras to provide the most accurate golf. More than 40 PGA courses are available.
They also have 16 different games other than golf, including baseball, basketball, football, soccer and carnival games.
“We had big time golfers who really enjoyed the accuracy and smoothness of the golf simulators,” Thompson said of the first weekend. “We had both adults and younger teens come in to use the other games on the simulator and they had a blast.”
The Tee Box also has a separate backroom available for party rentals.
“[It’s also] the preferred simulator for the younger audience as it allows the bar customers to still enjoy a bar environment and allows kids and teenagers to have fun and act like kids and teenagers,” Thompson said.
Part of what appealed Thompson to this location was its size.
“We have a very nice bar area that allows adults to have drinks and enjoy themselves while also being able to watch other customers use the main simulator next to the bar,” Thompson said. “The backroom simulator is a large enough space that allows around 20 to 25 people to comfortably hang out while having access to their own simulator.”
The space also includes countertops and a sink to bring food for a party as well as multiple pub tables, a couch, two TVs and space for more tables as needed.
The backroom simulator can be used for daily customers as well without renting the backroom.
Thompson’s uncle, who is a PGA golf pro in Wisconsin, inspired him to open The Tee Box. His uncle runs a golf course and this past year opened a golf simulator.
Thompson lives in Dimmick and was born and raised in Spring Valley.
“I think Spring Valley’s downtown has some great buildings and has the potential to be a good area to start a new business,” Thompson said. “I am trying to bring more activity and options for, not only Spring Valley residents, but people all over the area.”
The Tee Box is open 1 to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 p.m. to midnight Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 9 a.m. to midnight Sunday.
For more information, find The Tee Box Spring Valley on Facebook. You can reserve a tee time at theteeboxsv.com.
The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.