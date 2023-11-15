Marseilles off-road recreation park to receive $140,000 from state

A Marseilles destination is receiving $140,000 grant from the state for improvements thanks to money generated by title certifications and registration stickers.

The Cliffs, 2681 E. U.S. 6, is one of two businesses receiving funds from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for the acquisition of land for off-highway vehicle recreation.

The Cliffs, which is a 300-acre off-road park, will utilize the funds to purchase equipment to maintain riding trails and gravel to improve a parking lot.

The off-highway vehicle grant program provides financial assistance to government agencies, not-for-profit organizations and other eligible groups or individuals to develop, operate, maintain and acquire land for off-highway vehicle parks, trailside facilities and trails that are open and accessible to the public in Illinois, as well as for maintenance and repair of parks, trails and trailside facilities.

In 2021, The Cliffs got new ownership as James Lowry Jr. took control of the business.

The business aims to make off-roading more accessible. Catering to first-time drivers looking to explore the hobby to veteran off-roaders with custom-built vehicles, The Cliffs boasts the Mud Turtle and Carnage trails, The Cliffs features miles of custom-designed, challenging off-road routes. Visitors can rent vehicles and also take guided, one-hour woods tours. It is considered a tourist attraction in La Salle County.

Funds for the grant program are derived from revenue generated in the Off-Highway Vehicle Trails Fund, a special fund in the state treasury.

Grant funds come from two primary sources. All-terrain vehicles and off-highway motorcycles (purchased for uses other than agricultural) must apply for a $30 certificate of title. Those funds are used for the OHV grant program. In addition, riders must purchase a public access sticker for machines operated on sites supported by off-highway vehicle grant funds. These stickers range in price – $26, $11 and $6.