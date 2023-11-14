November 14, 2023
La Salle County Farm Bureau Foundation freezer food fundraiser to raise money for ag in the classroom

Deadline Dec. 1 for orders

By Shaw Local News Network
A student in Rachel Reff's fourth grade class at Centennial School in Streator pulls apart a pedal of a Peruvian lily Thursday, April 21, 2022, while learning about flowers in the Ag in the Classroom program sponsored by the La Salle County Farm Bureau Foundation.

La Salle County Farm Bureau Foundation is hosting a freezer food fundraiser for personal size meals. All proceeds will go to the La Salle County Farm Bureau Foundation Ag in the Classroom programs that provide free hands-on agriculture lessons to fourth grade classrooms in La Salle County. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

La Salle County Farm Bureau Foundation is hosting a freezer food fundraiser for personal size meals.

Ten individual meals for $95. The 10 meals are two pulled pork loaded baked potatoes, two lasagna, two chicken and biscuits, two chicken bacon ranch pasta and two smoked pork loin with roasted potatoes.

To place your order call the office at 815-433-0371, visit www.lcfb.org, or Venmo @LaSalleCounty-Farm Bureau. All orders must be turned in by Dec. 1. Order pick up day is from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, at the La Salle County Farm Bureau, 4201 N. Columbus St., Ottawa.

All proceeds will go to the La Salle County Farm Bureau Foundation Ag in the Classroom programs that provide free hands-on agriculture lessons to fourth grade classrooms in La Salle County.