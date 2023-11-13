November 13, 2023
Marseilles library to host epilepsy awareness programs with Erika Fleck

Preschool story time, program for young adults and adults planned

By Shaw Local News Network
Marseilles Public Library

The following activities are scheduled the week of Nov. 12 at the Marseilles Public Library, 155 E. Bluff St. Register for all activities by calling the library at 815-795-4437.

5:15 p.m. Monday Nov. 13: Library Board meeting, open to the public.

10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday Nov. 15: Preschool Story Time theme is epilepsy-seizure awareness with guest speaker Erika Fleck. Program is for young children and caregivers.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16: Family Reading Day. Marseilles Library patrons can enter their names for a drawing. From 3 to 5 p.m. school-aged children can enter names into a drawing after reading for 15 minutes. Light snacks will be provided while available.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday Nov. 16: Epilepsy-seizure Program for Young Adults and adults. Join Erika Fleck and learn about epilepsy.