3 La Salle County residents die from COVID-19 complications in October

Two men in their 70s and a woman in her 90s from La Salle County died from complications related to COVID-19 in October.

There have been 18 coronavirus-related deaths countywide in 2023.

Health Educator at the La Salle County Health Department Jenny Barrie said deaths not always are reported during the month they occur. There can be a lag in reporting within the state system, as the deaths were determined to be COVID-19 related after further review from the Illinois Department of Public Health

La Salle County remains at low risk for COVID-19, according to the La Salle County Health Department, in accordance with the standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are 10 Illinois counties at medium risk, including Kankakee, Iroquois and Vermillion, according to the CDC website.

La Salle County’s community level is based on these combined indicators. In the past seven days through Thursday, the rate of new hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 3.3 per 100,000 residents, and 1.7% of staffed inpatient beds were in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the CDC website.

From Nov. 3 to Nov. 9, there were 84 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the La Salle County Health Department. There have been 523 COVID-19-related deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.