The Kramers to perform Nov. 19 at Princeton’s Evangelical Covenant Church

The Evangelical Covenant Church will host a family gospel concert featuring Christian music group, The Kramers, at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 24 N. Main St. in Princeton.

The church’s doors will open at 6:45 p.m. The concert is free and no tickets are necessary. Concert is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Kramers perform classic gospel and Christian fusion music. The group features songwriter, vocalist and musician Scott Kramer; vocalist Rachel Kramer; musician and vocalist Maria Kramer Wolfe and vocalist and musician Ben Wolfe.

The Kramers were nominated for the 2020 New Artist of the Year award at the Singing News Fan Awards. The group’s albums include “Sing Me There,” “The Hope of all Tomorrows” and a Christmas album.

For information, contact the church office at 815-875-2124.