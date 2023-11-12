Girls basketball: Season-opening tournaments tip off Monday

The 2023 girls basketball season will tip off at four area sights Monday night.
The Princeton Holiday Tournament gets underway Monday where the host Tigresses, Bureau Valley, Mendota, Putnam County and Henry will all play.
The Storm and Mallards will play at 6:30 p.m. in the second game of the day on Monday. The Tigresses will face Stark County in the nightcap at 8 p.m.
Princeton, the defending champion, comes back at 8 p.m. Tuesday vs. Streator with the Storm returning to action at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday against E-P.
Mendota and Putnam County will clash in their season debut at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The tournament runs through Saturday, Nov. 18.
At Seneca: Hall will face Serena at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Seneca, the host Irish at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Herscher at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Tournament finals will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18.
At Pontiac: St. Bede has left the Princeton tournament for the inaugural Bank of Pontiac Turkey Tip-Off Tournament. The Bruins will open Monday at 5:30 p.m. against Peoria Notre Dame, a preseason state favorite in Class 2A, and come back with games vs. Limestone at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Pontiac at 7 p.m. Thursday.
There are also pool games at Fairbury Prairie Central where the finals will be held Saturday
At Sandwich: LaSalle-Peru will open its season Monday against Aurora Central Catholic in the Somonauk Breakout Tournament.