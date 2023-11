Nine La Salle-Peru High School students have been awarded National Recognition from the College Board.

They received the National Rural and Small Town. This academic honor was earned because the students have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and an outstanding performance on the PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT 10 and/or AP exams.

Students receiving the award this year are Gavin Diaz, Alex Anderson, Nicholas Butler, Will McLaughlin, Ella Raef, Faith Arkins, Bridgit Hoskins, Katherine Sowers and Miah Buckley.