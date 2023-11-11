OSF to offer free 1-hour healthy holiday program

OSF HealthCare – Medical Group and the University of Illinois Extention will offer a free one-hour healthy holiday program at noon Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The class will be hosted by Anne Lauterjung, certified diabetes care and education specialist and Susan Glassman, nutrition and wellness educator from the University of Illinois Extension. Lauterjung and Glassman will present how to prepare a healthy holiday meal, share new recipes, adapt some old favorites and provide everyday stress reduction tips.

This class can be attended in person or virtually. In-person locations include OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, OSF St. Paul Medical Center in Mendota, OSF Center for Health in Streator and the Reddick Library.

The program is open to all patients and community members. Participants will gather at one designated location or meet virtually via Microsoft Teams. Teams is an online meeting platform you can use from a smartphone, tablet, or computer from the comfort of your home. Advance registration is required since space is limited. An invitation and directions will be emailed to each participant. You can register on the OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center website under classes and events.

For more information about this event, contact Anne Lauterjung on weekdays at 815-431-3263.