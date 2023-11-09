Veterans Day programs in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties for 2023

Veterans Day ceremonies will take place Thursday through Sunday across La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties. The holiday officially is Saturday.

Armistice Day, as it was formerly known, commemorates the signing of the armistice that ended World War I on Nov. 11, 1918. In the U.S. it was proclaimed an annual day of mourning by President Woodrow Wilson in 1919 and the name was changed to Veterans Day in 1954, honoring those who served in all U.S. wars.

Earlville

A Veterans Day luncheon is scheduled 12:30 p.m. Friday in the West Gym lobby of Earlville School. At 2 p.m., the school will host an assembly in the West Gym with the public invited to honor veterans. Veterans should RSVP at 815-414-3241.

Ladd

A Veterans Day program is scheduled 9 a.m. Friday in the Ladd School gymnasium, 232 E. Cleveland St. The American Legion will provide a gun salute and Taps in the parking lot at 10 a.m. From 10:15 to 11 a.m. veterans may visit classrooms or stop for refreshments in the school cafeteria. Contact Ladd Grade School at 815-894-2363 for more information.

La Salle, Oglesby

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Oglesby Memorial Park, followed by Mass at Holy Rosary Shrine at 1 p.m. Saturday. La Salle-Oglesby Veterans Memorial will participate in all services.

Leland

The Leland Community Veterans Day Tribute is scheduled 9 a.m. at the Leland High School gymnasium, 300 N. Main St.

Ottawa

The Ottawa Memorial Association will host a Veterans Day ceremony Saturday at Washington Square (VFW will serve as a rain location). The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m., following by a firing squad and Taps at 11 a.m.

A free breakfast for veterans will be provided 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday at the VFW by Dan Aussem and Friends to thank service men and women. Non-veterans may attend and make a donation to the Ottawa VFW. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, fruit, doughnuts, pastries, coffees, juice and water.

Marseilles

The Marseilles Elementary School, 201 Chicago St., will host a Veterans Day program 9 a.m. Friday. Arrive by 8:45. A continental breakfast will be offered to veterans in the school cafeteria following the program. Parking is available in the lot next to the gym. Veterans are asked to RSVP into the school office at 815-795-2428.

The second annual Veterans Homecoming is scheduled 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion, 571 Rutland St. The event is open to the public and veterans eat for free. The cost is $10 for other attendees. Tickets will be available at the door or for purchase in advance. Music will be performed by Johnny Gray.

McNabb

Any veteran and their spouse/guest and any military members and their spouse/guest are invited to a ceremony 2:15 p.m. Friday at the Putnam County Junior High School, 13183 N. 350th Ave.

Veterans and family members can gather for refreshments at 1:30 p.m. in the cafeteria.

Mendota

The Mendota Veterans Day program will be held Saturday in Veterans Park, downtown Mendota. Program starts promptly at 11 a.m.

The Mendota VFW Post 4079 Veterans Memorial Squad, its Auxiliary and Mendota American Legion Post 540 will participate in the program.

Introductions are by Harold Olsen. Mendota VFW Post 4079 Veterans Memorial Squad and Mendota American Legion Post 540 will present colors. Invocation and benediction will be by Mick Hartley.

Peru

Peru Parkside School will be presenting its annual Veteran’s Day program at 1:10 p.m. Friday in the Peru Parkside gymnasium. This program will feature the presentation of the flags by the local Boy Scouts; the Peru Parkside Concert Choir; the Peru Parkside combined fifth and sixth grade choirs; the Peru Parkside Concert Band; the eighth grade Veteran’s Day readers; and Taps. The band and choir will perform patriotic songs. Eighth grade Veterans Day essay readers will be Caroline Amble, Nick Amble, Jazmine Adams and Johnny Michael. Taps will be performed by band students Kailey Harper and Alaina Adams.

The public is invited to attend this free program, especially veterans and active military.

Princeton

The Princeton Veterans Day parade is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday. For questions or to sign up to participate in the parade, call the Princeton Vet Center at 304-425-8098.

Seneca

The Seneca FFA will be leading a program to honor veterans of its school district during an all-school assembly on Friday at Seneca High School. All military veterans, as well as any enlisted members of the military and their guests are invited to be recognized. Veterans and guests will be treated to refreshments during a social gathering prior to the ceremony at 9:45 a.m. in the school commons. The program will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the high school gymnasium, followed by a lunch for all veterans and their guests. The event will include a performance from the SHS band, recognition of honored guests and other presentations.

Sheridan

A ceremony to remember, respect and honor veterans is scheduled noon Friday at the corner of Bushnell and Burlington streets.

Spring Valley

A Veterans Day Assembly is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday at JFK Elementary School, 999 N. Strong Ave., Spring Valley.

Streator

The Veterans Day ceremony is 11 a.m. Saturday at Plumb Pavilion in City Park. Ron Sauers Jr. will serve as the master of ceremonies. Reno Pence will serve as the officer of the day. The Streator Grade School Band will perform the “Star Spangled Banner” and patriotic songs. Carol Luke will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Taps will be performed by Tom Rice and Hunter Elias. Pence and Luke will lay a wreath. Paul Weber will give the invocation and benediction.

The Mike O’Hern Memorial Veterans Day breakfast is 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Brandon Hall at Streator First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Monroe St. All veterans (and a guest) are welcome, dine-in or carryout. Call 815-673-5531 to RSVP.