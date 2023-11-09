November 09, 2023
Marseilles man charged with sex assault

Haines could face equivalent of life sentence

By Tom Collins
Andrew D. Haines

Andrew D. Haines (Photo provided by La Salle County Jail)

A rural Marseilles man could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted of sexually assaulting a girl younger than 13.

Andrew D. Haines, 39, was arrested Thursday on a La Salle County warrant charging him with five felonies led by four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony carrying an extended range of six to 60 years in prison, with no possibility of probation. He also is charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony carrying up to seven years.

Haines would, if convicted of multiple counts, serve the resulting prison terms back-to-back for what could amount to a life sentence.

Court records updated Thursday allege multiple offenses committed in October 2019 and again in a 30-day span from late August to late September of this year. All counts involve the same victim, identified only by her initials.

He was expected to appear for a detention hearing Monday in La Salle County Circuit Court before Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. Illinois abolished cash bail in September and attorneys now must argue for pre-trial detention or release in an open-court hearing. He is being held in La Salle County Jail.