5 St. Bede students named Illinois State Scholars

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission recognized high school seniors as 2024-25 Illinois State Scholars, including five students from St. Bede Academy in Peru.

The honored students named include Ali Bosnich (previously attended Trinity Catholic), daughter of Mark and Cinnamon Bosnich, of La Salle; Ella Englehaupt (Ladd Grade School), daughter of Heather McCutcheon and Phillip Englehaupt, both of Ladd; Isabella Hagenbuch (Holy Cross), daughter of John and Kati Hagenbuch, of Utica; Zachary Popurella (Putnam County Junior High), son of Bradley and Kristina Popurella, of McNabb; Logan Potthoff (Dalzell Grade School), son of Jack and Lucy Potthoff, of Spring Valley.

Students receiving this honor possess strong academic potential and are chosen based on a combination of exemplary ACT or SAT test scores and sixth semester class rank. ISAC, the state agency committed to helping make college accessible and affordable for Illinois families, first introduced the Illinois State Scholar recognition program in 1958.

Illinois State Scholars represent the top 10% of high school seniors, from more than 21,000 high school students across the state.

“The students selected for the Illinois State Scholar program have earned this recognition due to their hard work and their dedication to their studies,” said St. Bede Principal Nick McLaughlin. “We take great pride in our students and their ability to meet the standards and the requirements set forth by the Illinois State Scholar program and the commission each year.”