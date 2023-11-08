St. Bede announces HOBY Award recipients

St. Bede Academy sophomores Lily Bosnich, Emma Slingsby, Mae Hagenbuch and Noah Buck have been selected by the academy faculty and staff as recipients of the 2023-24 HOBY (Hugh O’Brian Youth Association) Award.

Bosnich and Slingsby will attend the state leadership seminar next summer with other HOBY Award winners from around the state.

The HOBY seminar is a national program, exclusively for high school sophomores. The mission of HOBY is to seek out, recognize and develop leadership potential.

Throughout a three-day seminar, Bosnich and Slingsby will interact with key leaders in media, politics and business in Illinois. They will have the chance to ask these individuals questions and hear their plans for the future. They will also have the chance to speak with various representatives from different colleges.

Bosnich is the daughter of Mark and Cinnamon Bosnich, of La Salle. She attended Trinity Catholic Academy and is on the volleyball, basketball, softball and track teams at St. Bede. She also is involved in student government and Lectio. Bosnich was a member of the 2023 IHSA Class 1A Softball State Championship Team, where she earned Table Setter, Home Run, Mudita and Utility Player of the Year awards. She also qualified and medaled in three events at the IHSA Class 1A Track & Field State Meet. Bosnich has also been on the honor roll every semester.

Slingsby is the daughter of John and Christine Slingsby, of Ladd. She attended Ladd Grade School and is involved in volleyball, cheer, softball and tea club at St. Bede. She was a member of the 2023 IHSA Class 1A Softball State Championship Team, where she received second team All-Conference, Table Setter, Mudita and Homerun Club awards. Slingsby has been on the honor roll every semester.

Hagenbuch is the daughter of John and Kati Hagenbuch, of Utica. She was at the top of her class freshman year and has been involved in volleyball, basketball and golf at St. Bede. Hagenbuch is a member of the tea club and podcast club. She is a World Champion level curler and just returned from Aberdeen Scotland where she represented the U.S. at the World Mixed Curling Championship. Hagenbuch hopes to continue to compete as a curler for the U.S. Olympics.

Buck is the son of Andy and Janelle Buck, of Peru. He is captain of the E-sports teams, podcast club and is a member of the scholastic bowl team at St. Bede. Buck has also been involved in theater, golf and bowling.

The Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership program began in 1958 inspired by conversations with Albert Schweitzer. The program has grown with sophomores attending one of the about 90 seminars held throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico every year.