Ottawa’s annual city leaf vacuum program will begin on Monday, Nov, 13, in areas N-1 and S-1.

City leaf vacuum crews will proceed through areas N-1 to N-4 and also areas S-1 to S-4 simultaneously then move to areas W-1 to W-3.

Residents are advised to use caution when traveling on streets in these areas and to be aware for periodic road closures. Drive slowly when passing city crews for their safety and yours.