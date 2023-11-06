Addison Duttlinger named La Salle-Peru High School DAR award winner

La Salle-Peru High School senior Addison Duttlinger was named the 2023-2024 Daughters of the American Revolution Citizenship Award winner.

This high honor is presented to a senior based on the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism to an outstanding degree. Duttlinger was chosen for this honor by her fellow seniors and by faculty. She is the daughter of Eric and Victoria Duttlinger, of Oglesby.

“Addie is very deserving of this award,” said L-P Counselor Meg Kowalczyk. “Whether it be in the classroom or through athletics, Addie demonstrates strong leadership skills, perseverance, service and teamwork. She is an exemplary student and a great role model for future Cavaliers.”

Duttlinger is involved in many athletics and activities at LPHS, including basketball, softball, volleyball, Harbor Homeroom, Link Crew, Senior Board and Student Council. As for her future plans, Duttlinger intends to further her education, studying nursing at St. Louis University, where she will also play softball.