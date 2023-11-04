November 03, 2023
Volleyball: Rock Falls sending retiring coach to State

Rock Falls beats Chicago Christian in Sandwich Supersectional; Annawan falls in Class 1A supersectionals

By Kevin Hieronymus
Rock Falls head volleyball coach Shelia Pillars reacts with her team after defeating Fieldcrest in the Class 2A Sectional semifinal game on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 at Princeton High School.

Rock Falls head volleyball coach Shelia Pillars reacts with her team after defeating Fieldcrest in the Class 2A Sectional semifinal game on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 at Princeton High School. The Rockets sent their retiring to coach to State by winning the Sandwich Supersectional Friday night. (Scott Anderson)

Shiela Pillars and the Rock Falls volleyball team is going to state.

The Rockets defeated Palos Heights Chicago Christian 25-9, 25-21 to win the Sandwich supersectional title Friday night.

Pillars is retiring after 26 years, but not before the Rockets head to state for the first time in 48 years. The Rockets will play Breese Mater Dei at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10 at CEFCU (Redbird) Arena in Normal.

Mater Dei beat Pleasant Plains 25-12, 25-14 in the Carlinville Supersectional.

Rock Falls last made state in 1975, falling to Mendota in the Class A quarterfinals. The Rockets reached state in 1974, also falling in quarterfinal play to Park Forest Rich East.

In Class 1A, Annawan fell to Hartsburg-Emden in the Bushnell-Prairie City Supersectional on Friday.

The Class 1A State semifinals will start at 9 a.m. Nov. 10 in Normal followed by 2A at noon, 3A at 4 p.m. and 4A at 7 p.m.