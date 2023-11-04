Volleyball: Rock Falls sending retiring coach to State

Shiela Pillars and the Rock Falls volleyball team is going to state.
The Rockets defeated Palos Heights Chicago Christian 25-9, 25-21 to win the Sandwich supersectional title Friday night.
See shawlocal.com for Ty Reynolds coverage of Rock Falls victory.
Pillars is retiring after 26 years, but not before the Rockets head to state for the first time in 48 years. The Rockets will play Breese Mater Dei at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10 at CEFCU (Redbird) Arena in Normal.
Mater Dei beat Pleasant Plains 25-12, 25-14 in the Carlinville Supersectional.
Rock Falls last made state in 1975, falling to Mendota in the Class A quarterfinals. The Rockets reached state in 1974, also falling in quarterfinal play to Park Forest Rich East.
In Class 1A, Annawan fell to Hartsburg-Emden in the Bushnell-Prairie City Supersectional on Friday.
The Class 1A State semifinals will start at 9 a.m. Nov. 10 in Normal followed by 2A at noon, 3A at 4 p.m. and 4A at 7 p.m.