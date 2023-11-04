Putnam County names Gabrielle Doyle DAR award winner

Putnam County High School announced Gabrielle Doyle was named the 2023-2024 Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Award winner.

The DAR Good Citizens Award is selected by the faculty and staff of Putnam County High School based on the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

This award is sponsored by the Chief Senachwine DAR chapter.

Doyle is the daughter of Gabe and Angela Doyle, of Granville. She has shown all of these award winning qualities in and around Putnam County High School. She plans to pursue a degree in finance starting at Illinois Valley Community College and transfer to a still undecided university.